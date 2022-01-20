Casting Society’s Artios Awards Going Virtual But Keeps March 17 Date

The Casting Society of America said today that its 37th annual Artios Awards will become “an intimate member virtual celebration” amid the Covid spike but will keep its St. Patrick’s Day date.

“We made this decision in the best interest of CSA members and guests to stay safe,” CSA President Kim Williams said. “On March 17th we look forward to recognizing the incredible work of our members over the past year and will announce what that will look like in the coming weeks. Though we won’t be together in-person that day, we will still celebrate the nominees and winners of the 37th Artios Awards.”

The group’s film nominations are due February 1, and its TV noms were announced in November. Netflix leads with 11 noms, nearly double the haul for runners-up HBO and Hulu, which grabbed six apiece.

Because of Broadway going dark at the start of the Covid pandemic and the fact that many shows opened only recently, CSA created a new Artios category dubbed Virtual Theater. It celebrates the perseverance of the Broadway community to bring this form of the theater experience to the public in 2020-21.

Since 1985, the Artios Awards have honored casting directors in film, TV and theater. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society of America, which is marking its 40th year. Special honorees, which are selected for their contributions to the craft, will be revealed in the coming weeks.