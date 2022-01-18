‘Arthur’: PBS Plots Digital Spinoffs As Long-Running Kids Series Comes To An End

Arthur, the longest-running children’s animated series in the history of American television, is coming to an end.

But public broadcaster PBS is keeping the revered character going with a series of digital spinoffs.

The network has set an end date for the final four episodes of the cartoon. They will launch on PBS stations from February 21, concluding the show’s 25th and final season.

Developed for PBS by Kathy Waugh, and produced by WGBH, Arthur centers on a young aardvark of the same name, and the lessons he learns from friends and family, while growing up in the fictional Elwood City.

The show based on the Arthur Adventure book series, written and illustrated by Brown, first went on the air in October of 1996, and has run for more than 240 episodes.

But PBS has already plotted out extensions including a podcast, video shorts and digital games.

A series of shorts from GBH Kids will continue to be produced, addressing timely topics as well as everyday Elwood City adventures.

It has also partnered with Gen-Z Media for a new podcast that will leverage Arthur’s library of stories, characters and moments as well as new interactive Arthur games.

“For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences,” said Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS Kids. “We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new Arthur content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favorite aardvark.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with an extraordinary and talented team to bring to Arthur to public television audiences for more than two decades,” added Carol Greenwald, Senior Executive Producer, GBH Kids. “We’re excited about Arthur’s next chapter – sharing the stories and experiences of Arthur and his Elwood City community to the media platforms where the next generation of kids and families will connect with them for years to come.”