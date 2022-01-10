Array Releasing Acquires Directorial Debuts From Two South Asian Women Filmmakers; ‘Definition Please’ by Sujata Day And ‘Donkeyhead’ by Agram Darshi

EXCLUSIVE: Array Releasing has acquired two new feature films from emerging South Asian female directors: Agam Darshi’s Donkeyhead, and Sujata Day’s Definition Please. The company has acquired distribution rights to both films in the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand, with the additional territory of Canada for Definition Please. Both films will debut January 21 on Netflix.

“Array Releasing is proud to distribute the work of Sujata Day and Agam Darshi, two promising South Asian women filmmakers who both wrote, directed and star in their directorial debuts,” Array president Tilane Jones said. “Definition Please and Donkeyhead beautifully showcase the dynamic talent of their creators while sharing the oftentimes humorous dynamics of tradition and culture that film lovers of all kinds can relate to, appreciate and celebrate.”

Definition Please follows Monica (Day), a former Scripps spelling bee champion who must reconcile with her estranged brother when he returns home to help care for their sick mother. The film stars, and is written, produced and directed by Day, and also features Ritesh Rajan (Russian Doll), Anna Khaja (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Jake Choi (Single Parents) and Lalaine (Lizzie McGuire), with LeVar Burton (Reading Rainbow) and Maya Kapoor. The film is produced by Cameron Fife, Datari Turner, Ritesh Rajan and executive producers Hiren C. Surti, Ahmad Cory Jubran, Rey Cuerdo, Dan Evans III, Mindy Kaling, Lamont Magee and Deric A. Hughes.

Donkeyhead, a term of endearment used by Punjabi parents towards their children, stars its writer-director Darshi as Mona, a failed writer who carves out a life of isolation while caring for her ailing Sikh father. When he suffers a debilitating stroke, her three successful siblings show up on her doorstep determined to take control of the situation. The film stars Darshi, Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Sandy Sidhu (Legends of Tomorrow), Stephen Lobo (Arrow), Huse Madhavji (Schitt’s Creek), Marvin Ishmael (Degrassi: The Next Generation) and Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys).

The acquisitions were negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, and Lezcano on behalf of Array; producers Darshi, Anand Ramayya and Kelly Balon on behalf of Donkeyhead; and Sean Pope of Ramo Law on behalf of Definition Please.

Day is repped by WME and Myman Greenspan.