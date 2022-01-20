Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell and Toho Co. Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

Talks about expanding the universe via a series began after Godzilla v. Kong became one of the first big box-office hits in the pandemic era. Legendary already is developing the next untitled film set in the Monsterverse but saw potential in developing a series and began talking to buyers that were interested. Apple showed immediate interest as it looks to add more branded IP to a slate of original TV series that continues to grow, and a deal was soon struck to start development on the series.

Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, Monsterverse films have accumulated nearly $2 billion at the global box office and is expanding with a new anime series, Skull Island. The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+. alongside an expanding offering of sweeping, world-building dramas including upcoming Wool, based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times best-selling trilogy of the same name; Foundation, based on the novels by Isaac Asimov and created by David S. Goyer; Invasion, a new sci-fi drama series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil; and post-apocalyptic series See, starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard.