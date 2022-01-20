You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Lil Rel Howery’s ‘Small Fortune’ Canceled At NBC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Billy Ray & Adam McKay Team For 'J6' Movie About Assault On U.S. Capitol
Read the full story

Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

Everett

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell and Toho Co. Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

Related Story

'Matrix Resurrections' Ranks Behind 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' In Streaming Viewership; Pic Is Most Pirated Of The Week

Talks about expanding the universe via a series began after Godzilla v. Kong became one of the first big box-office hits in the pandemic era. Legendary already is developing the next untitled film set in the Monsterverse but saw potential in developing a series and began talking to buyers that were interested. Apple showed immediate interest as it looks to add more branded IP to a slate of original TV series that continues to grow, and a deal was soon struck to start development on the series.

Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, Monsterverse films have accumulated nearly $2 billion at the global box office and is expanding with a new anime series, Skull Island. The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+. alongside an expanding offering of sweeping, world-building dramas including upcoming Wool, based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times best-selling trilogy of the same name; Foundation, based on the novels by Isaac Asimov and created by David S. Goyer; Invasion, a new sci-fi drama series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil; and post-apocalyptic series See, starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

10 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad