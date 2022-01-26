Apple & Skydance Animation Movie ‘Luck’ Sets Summer Streaming Date; Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery & More Join Cast

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s Luck will debut on AppleTV+ around the world on Friday, Aug. 5.

Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon join the cast, starring alongside Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg

Eva-Noblezada Matt Nalton

Luck centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) will provide the voice for the character of Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever.

Simon Pegg Dave Willis

Pegg (Mission: Impossible, the Star Trek feature franchise) will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where The Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Goldberg, stands guard as the Head of Security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

Flula-Borg- Leslie Alejandro

Also joining is Borg (The Suicide Squad), who will provide the voice for Jeff the Unicorn, a larger-than-life facilities engineer who maintains the magical machine that distributes good and bad luck to the human world and who dreams of one day being reunited with his one true love, The CEO of Good Luck, The Dragon, voiced by two-time Academy Award winner Fonda.

Lil Rel Howery Apple

Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy, Judas and the Black Messiah) will provide the voice for Marv, the owner of the Flowers & More store where Sam gets her first job, who is upbeat, sharply-dressed, and always ready with an encouraging word for unlucky Sam.

Colin-O’Donoghue Teren Oddo

Additional cast members include O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time) who will provide the voice for Gerry, a loyal leprechaun who adores his job working with Bob at Arrivals and Departures in the Land of Good Luck and is the first to volunteer for any task, bringing good cheer wherever he goes.

Cheers’ Ratzenberger will provide the voice for Rootie, a bad luck root and the self-appointed mayor of Bad Luck, who runs The Lucky Shot, the one and only Bad Luck watering hole, where he specializes in free advice.

Adelynn Spoon Apple

Spoon (Watchmen, Sweet Magnolias) will provide the voice for Hazel, Sam’s roommate and best friend at the Summerland Home for Girls, who is five years old and believes that she’ll be adopted by her forever family just as soon as she finds a real lucky penny, which Sam is determined to find her.

Peggy Holmes directs from an original screenplay written by Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.