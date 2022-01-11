Apple Lands Feature Film ‘The Beanie Bubble’ Starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook And Geraldine Viswanathan

Apple Original Films has landed rights to the package The Beanie Bubble, a new film hailing from Imagine Entertainment that will be co-directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash and star Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

The film is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the 1990s. It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags.

Produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Features president Karen Lunder, the pic marks the first film order to hail from an exclusive, first-look deal between Apple and Imagine Entertainment for scripted films. The film is written by Gore, who also co-directs alongside Kulash after the married directing duo developed the story together.

The script is based on the book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute. In addition to starring, Galifianakis serves as executive producer.

