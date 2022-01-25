Apax Capital Group Strikes TV & Film Music Deal With Mike Amoia & Mibe Music

EXCLUSIVE: Apax Capital Group, a film and TV fund taking advantage of Italy’s tax credit program, has struck a ten-year deal with Mike Amoia to provide music for its European projects.

The company, which was launched by Yona Wiesenthal, former CEO of the Israel Broadcast Authority and content chief at Israeli DBS platform YES and by Augusto Pelliccia, Italian film financier and CEO of Augustus Group, with New York real estate entrepreneur Noam Baram as an equity partner in North America, has closed the deal with Amoia via his Mibe Music business.

The arrangement will see Amoia, whose publishing company’s credits include Beyonce’s Pepsi commercial and Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, put in €10M worth of music a year for ten years.

Amoia, alongside his Mibe Music partner Peter Zepina, will steer the Music Investment Committee of Apax’s board and will be active in determining Apax’s investments policy in films and television, which involve music and publishing rights.

This comes as the company plans to back around 12 film and TV projects a year by producers with budgets up to $20M. The company said that it plans to spend €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) over 10 years on films shot and/or completed in Europe, primarily Italy.

Amoia said, “We’re beyond excited for this moment to come and build a long-lasting relationship with Apax’s team. Filmmakers often are burdened with navigating through the labyrinth maze of clearing music. Apax’s strategic plan for film and TV investment is nothing short of a finance wonder. The massive, combined expertise of Apax’s staff ushers in a new era in films and TV investment and we are happy to be able both to be a partner and also offer our area of expertise, that is music.”