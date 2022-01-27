You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘A Hero’: Read The Screenplay For Asghar Farhadi’s Latest “Spark” That Became A Movie

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sundance: Apple Lands Cooper Raiff-Directed ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ In $15M World Rights Deal
Read the full story

Apple Lands Cooper Raiff-Directed ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ In $15M World Rights Deal

Cha Cha Real Smooth
Sundance

Apple has closed the biggest deal of the 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival, securing worldwide rights to the Cooper Raiff-directed Cha Cha Real Smooth for around $15 million. The streamer has been the front runner for the picture since it premiered January 23 in the US Dramatic Competition category.

Pic is Raiff’s followup to his 2020 SXSW Grand Jury Prize–winning debut feature, Shithouse. He plays a directionless college graduate in New Jersey who gets over his head in a relationship with a young mom and her autistic teenage daughter, as he works a job party-starting bar and bat mitzvahs of his younger brother’s classmates. Co-financed by Picturestart and Endeavor Content, the pic is a real crowd pleaser. It stars Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Vanessa Burghardt, Raul Castillo and Evan Assante.

Raiff wrote the script and he produced with Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch. The exec producers are Jeff Valeri, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Julia Hammer.

The deal was brokered by WME, ICM and Endeavor Content.

It falls below the $25 million that Apple paid last Sundance for CODA which remains the record for that festival, but above the $7.5 million that Searchlight/Hulu paid for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande. Latter, closed this morning, was just for US rights.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad