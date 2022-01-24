Anton Increases Newen Investment To $56M; French Production Giant Moves Into Feature Film

Newen Studios is moving into feature film after financier Anton increased its investment in the French production giant by 40% to €50M ($56.6M).

The extension of the agreement comes after two years’ worth of Anton investment in which Newen has been behind the likes of OCS’ The Opera and France Télévisions/RTBF/ARD’s Crossroads. It is currently in production with VRT/Arte’s Lost Luggage and is distributing the likes of DNA and The Promise via distribution arm Newen Connect.

Included in the €50M extension is Newen’s upcoming documentary on high-end fashion designer John Galliano from Whitney director Kevin Macdonald.

Sébastien Raybaud, Anton’s Founder and CEO, said Newen “leads the way in global content.”

“The continuation of our partnership with them affirms our belief in their vision, creativity and commercial prowess,” he added.

Newen Managing Director Romain Bessi said “The extension of the agreement with Anton testifies to the successful dynamic achieved by Newen Studios. Numerous projects have been co-financed with Anton over the past two years.”

Bessi said the move into cinema is timely, coming as Newen supports the genre “even more” following its 2020 merger with TF1 Studio.

From next week, Bessi will replace Bibiane Godfroid and become Newen CEO. Godfroid is staying on with the company to develop projects.

Anton has invested in high-end series such as Around the World in 80 Days and His Dark Materials along with feature films including Paddington and Shaun the Sheep.