Hot Package Du Jour: Annie Mumolo Teams With Emily Goldwyn On Wonderland Series ‘Bad Habit’ About Nuns In The Cannabis Game

EXCLUSIVE: The material marketplace is beginning to perk up. Deadline hears that Wonderland has Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar) and Emily Goldwyn (Emily in Paris, SMILF) co-writing Bad Habit, a proposed comedy series that would star Mumolo about nuns who get into the pot-selling business.

When a convent in California’s Central Valley is rocked by a scandal that puts it on the brink of bankruptcy, a resourceful group of nuns struggle to keep it afloat in a community that desperately needs them. On a wing and a prayer, they get into cultivating and selling marijuana in the name of the Catholic Church. This nuns navigate local drug cartels, the church, their friendships, their longstanding spiritual beliefs and most importantly, how to grow the dankest weed west of the Mississippi.

Goldwyn is separately adapting Mergers and Acquisitions for Sony 3000, and her series credits include serving as co-EP on the Amy Schumer series Love Beth, writing/producing Emily in Paris and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

Wonderland has been a prolific producer with Love Hard and Holidate at Netflix, along with rom-coms Tall Girl, The Duff, Before We Go, and the dramas OC, Supernatural, Charlie’s Angels, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Terminator Salvation, and the horror franchise The Babysitter. The company is wrapping production on Uglies with Joey King and Laverne Cox, which Wonderland’s McG is directing and producing, and Tall Girl 2 for Netflix. Upcoming is Mystery Girl at Netflix with Tiffany Haddish, with McG at the helm and Wonderland producing. Wonderland, which has an overall with Disney TV and is shopping the series.

Sources said they should be at the altar on a Bad Habit deal shortly.