Annaleigh Ashford Joins Kumail Nanjiani In Hulu Limited Series ‘Immigrant’

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford has been tapped to star opposite Kumail Nanjiani in Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel.

Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant (wt) is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Ashford will play the series regular role of Irene. An accountant by trade, Irene is the wife of Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani), falling in love over a shared passion for tax loopholes and revenue expansion. Shy and unassuming at first, she steadily finds her footing within the company, growing into a formidable behind-the-scenes powerhouse.

Murray Bartlett also stars as producer-choreographer Nick De Noia.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Bahrani will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

Ashford recently starred as Paula Jones in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story, and currently stars in comedy B Positive for CBS. She previously starred in Showtime’s Masters of Sex, HBO’s Emmy-winning Bad Education and she also appeared in Netflix series Unbelievable. Ashford is repped by ICM, Beth Rosner Management and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin and Dunham.