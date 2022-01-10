Andrew Koji Joins Bill Skarsgard And Samara Weaving In ‘Boy Kills World’

EXCLUSIVE: Snake Eyes star Andrew Koji is set for the ensemble cast of the action-fantasy Boy Kills World, joining Bill Skarsgard, Samara Weaving and Yayan Ruhian. Sam Raimi and Roy Lee are producing, with first-time feature director Moritz Mohr helming the project. The film is being financed by Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn of Nthibah Pictures and Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios.

Boy Kills World is described as a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever-dream reality and follows a boy who is a deaf mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

Mohr and Arend Remmers came up with the story, with Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith penning the script. Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions, Stuart Manashil of Novo, and Dan Kagan and Andrew Childs of Vertigo Entertainment are producing in addition to Raimi and Lee. Production is due to take place in early 2022 in South Africa.

Best known for his star-making role in the HBO Max series Warrior (which goes into production on Season 3 this summer), Koji was most recently seen opposite Henry Goulding in the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes. He can be seen next with a juicy role in the Sony action pic Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, which bows this July.

He is repped by Principal Entertainment, UTA, and Eamonn Bedford Agency in the UK.