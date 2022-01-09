‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Test Positive For Covid-19; Provides Updates On Her Condition Via Social Media

CNN Journalist and The View co-host Ana Navarro is dealing with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. She shared the news with the other View host on a remote episode. Navarro announces her diagnosis a week after host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive.

“I am now positive for COVID,” explained Navarro, who is vaccinated. “I’m feeling no symptoms, I’m feeling pretty good so far, I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it. I’ve been isolating with my dog and my box of Kleenex. I’m doing pretty good so I hope that people stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines.”

Navarro took to Twitter today to update her followers on her condition on day three of isolation.

“Trudging through it. Feeling so much appreciation and gratitude for all the scientists and medical researchers who worked on developing the vaccines and treatments we have today, that are making this more manageable and less lethal for most of us. “

The host’s initial positive test led to a chaotic situation live on the show on Friday as they were abruptly pulled from the show in advance of a guest appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris.