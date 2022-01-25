Amy Schneider Continues ‘Jeopardy!’ Victory Streak To Become Second Winningest Contestant Ever

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Amy Schneider, 'Jeopardy!' Jeopardy!

Amy Schneider continued her Jeopardy! winning streak tonight with her 39th game, becoming the second winningest contestant in the show’s history behind Ken Jennings.

With today’s victory, the engineering manager from Oakland, California, became No. 2 on the game show’s all-time consecutive wins list, with her winnings now totaling $1,319,800.

Jennings has held the top spot with 74 wins since 2004 (he has been hosting Jeopardy! during Schneider’s streak).

“It still feels unreal,” said Schneider in a statement. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.” Schneider beat the 38-game record set earlier this season by Matt Amodio, who is now No. 3 on the all-time wins list.

Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

In her statement, Schneider directed a message to Amodio: “It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition.”

