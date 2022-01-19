NBC Delays ‘American Song Contest’, Slots ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’

NBC has tweaked its midseason schedule, pushing the premiere of Eurovision offshoot American Song Contest by a month, from the previously announced Monday, Feb. 21 (8-10 p.m.) to March 21. Taking over the slot is new reality series America’s Got Talent: Extreme, which made headlines last fall when a contestant was badly hurt in an on-set accident.

According to sources, the decision to delay American Song Contest is being done over Covid concerns amid the current Omicron surge as the series consists of live shows whose logistics could be difficult in the current wave of rampant infections nationwide.

AGT: Extreme, which will debut Feb. 21, shut down filming in Georgia after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin was crushed between two cars in a daredevil stunt that went wrong. I hear the show had a few days left when production was halted. Filming wrapped in early January. It hasn’t been decided yet whether the eight one-hour episodes (airing in four two-hour blocks) will address the accident, which happened during rehearsal, not filming. Goodwin, who was seriously injured, survived.

Questions were raised immediately after the accident whether the spinoff of the long-running NBC hit would air. Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, confirmed in November that AGT: Extreme would run in midseason.

American Song Contest will air for eight weeks with the Grand Final scheduled for Monday, May 9.

Here is more information about the two shows:

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME

· The “America’s Got Talent” franchise expands with this new series showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage. Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.”

· Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

· “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST

· America’s biggest live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song.

· “American Song Contest” will feature live new music performances – representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital – competing to win the country’s vote for the Best Original Song. An incredible solo artist, duo or a band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America. The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

· “American Song Contest” is executive produced by Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, and Gregory Lipstone alongside Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens.

· The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.