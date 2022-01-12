‘America Latina’ Filmmakers Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, the Italian writer-directors behind the film America Latina, have signed with WME for representation.

The brothers’ horror-thriller is set for release on January 13, after making its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It centers on Massimo (Elio Germano), the the proprietor of a dental surgery who has attained everything he could have desired: a villa in a peaceful setting and a family that he loves. Then, the unforeseen bursts into this imperturbable and calm springtime: on a day like any other Massimo goes down to the cellar and the absurd takes possession of his life.

The film is an Italian-French co-production between The Apartment and Le Pacte. Vision Distribution is its Italian distributor and is handling worldwide sales. Pic comes on the heels of the D’Innocenzo brothers’ films Boys Cry and Bad Tales, the latter of which won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at the 70th Berlin Film Festival.

The duo’s next film is billed as a dark and poetic comedy allegory examining the role of family in contemporary society. It will be an English-language pic filmed in the U.S., with production slated to launch in the summer of 2023.

The filmmakers are also currently at work on Dostoevski, a crime series produced and distributed by Sky Studios that they wrote and will direct in its entirety. Their first TV project is currently in the casting and location scouting phase and will go before cameras in September.

Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo continue to be represented by Jerome Duboz of Ithaka Media.