Alok Vaid-Menon Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Alok Vaid-Menon (Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Random Acts of Flyness) has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for management in all areas.

The comedian, author, performer and public speaker, also known as ALOK, has performed at more than 600 venues in more than 40 countries. They are known for a distinctive performance style that integrates poetry with comedy and lecture to explore themes of trauma, belonging and the human condition.

Vaid-Menon headlined the New York Comedy Festival last November to a sold-out crowd. They will next perform at the Just For Laughs festival in Vancouver in February and at The Armory in Boston on April 8.

They have appeared on screen in HBO’s late-night sketch series Random Acts of Flyness and the 2016 documentary The Trans List, and will next appear in the Netflix docuseries Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, which is set to premiere on the streamer on January 28.

Vaid-Menon’s most recent work as an author is Your Wound / My Garden, a poetry collection written during the Covid lockdown, which was released last year. Before that, they penned the poetry collection Femme In Public, examining anti-trans violence, loss, grief and personal freedom, and the book Beyond the Gender Binary, which has been described as “a clarion call for a new approach to gender in the 21st century.” The latter title, based on their own experiences as a gender non-conforming artist, was published by Penguin Random House in June 2020.

ALOK is also the creator of the #DeGenderFashion movement, which they brought into the spotlight at the Business of Fashion Voices Conference in 2019. They have been recognized on NBC’s Pride 50 list of influential change makers in the LGBTQ community, while garnering other accolades.

Echo Lake Entertainment is the production and management company behind Hulu’s Emmy-nominated comedy series The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, which this month was renewed for a third season. It has produced and/or financed more than 30 films in total, including Brett Haley’s All the Bright Places, Alexander Payne’s Nebraska, Sarah Polley’s Away from Her and Pedro Almodóvar’s Julieta. The company’s next feature, Francis and the Godfather, from director Barry Levinson, will go before cameras this year. It also has film and TV projects in development with companies including Amazon, BBC Studios, MRC and AMC.

Vaid-Menon continues to be represented by UTA.