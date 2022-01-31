Alec Baldwin To Narrate True-Crime Podcast ‘Art Fraud’ With Cavalry Audio & iHeartRadio

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin is to explore the fall of the one of the oldest, and most revered, galleries in New York City in a new true-crime podcast series.

Baldwin will narrate Art Fraud, an eight-part series from his El Dorado Pictures and Cavalry Audio in partnership with iHeartRadio, that tells the story of The Knoedler.

It marks the first major project for the actor since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October in on-set shooting of a prop gun being held by Baldwin, the film’s star and producer.

Art Fraud is written by Michael Shnayerson and based on his Vanity Fair article that chronicles the fall The Knoedler Gallery. In operation since 1846 and home to some of the city’s greatest artists, the gallery’s fortune changed the moment an unassuming woman walked through the door with a canvas under her arm allegedly painted by the Abstract Expressionist master Mark Rothko. So began a 17-year relationship that would result in the sale of nearly 40 paintings from the likes of Motherwell, de Kooning and Jackson Pollack totaling more than $80M. The only problem was that they were all fake.

Baldwin himself has history dealing with art fraud. In 2017, he won a seven-figure settlement against art gallery owner Mary Boone over a fake painting by contemporary artist Ross Bleckner.

The podcast, which launches on February 1, will feature never-before-heard interviews with the mastermind behind the years long con. Listen to the trailer below.

Baldwin and Shnayerson serve as exec producers alongside Cavalry Media’s Matt DelPiano and Keegan Rosenberger. Branden Morgan, Senior Podcast Producer at Cavalry Audio, serves as producer with Zach McNees as well as Nikki Ettore and Lindsay Hoffman for the iHeartPodcast Network

Cavalry Media has worked with Baldwin in the past on his own Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin podcast.

It comes after Cavalry Audio launched true-crime podcast The Devil Within, which has had more than 3.5M downloads and is being adapted into both scripted and non-scripted television series.