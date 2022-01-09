You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Marilyn Bergman Remembered By Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Norman Lear And More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Marilyn Bergman Dies: Oscar, Grammy, Emmy Winning Lyricist Was 93
Read the full story

Alec Baldwin Rejects Claim He Isn’t Complying With The ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation

Alec Baldwin Santa Fe Police
ABC

Today actor Alec Baldwin commented on his Instagram page that he is complying with the police investigation involving the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured the director on the New Mexico set of the film Rust, despite not submitting his phone to the authorities.

Hutchins was shot by a live round from a prop gun “discharged” by star Alec Baldwin. The actor stated he wasn’t aware the gun he was holding was a live weapon as the police are looking to find where the live round came from.

Baldwin rebukes the fact that he isn’t cooperating but the current issue is logistics as Baldwin states the authorities in New Mexico need to go through New York law enforcement to gain access to his phone. “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” he said. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone,” Baldwin said, “that’s bullshit, that’s a lie.”

In the search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, investigators are looking for access to videos, calls, text messages, and photos, and any information regarding the Rust film production.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad