Alec Baldwin Rejects Claim He Isn’t Complying With The ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation

Today actor Alec Baldwin commented on his Instagram page that he is complying with the police investigation involving the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured the director on the New Mexico set of the film Rust, despite not submitting his phone to the authorities.

Hutchins was shot by a live round from a prop gun “discharged” by star Alec Baldwin. The actor stated he wasn’t aware the gun he was holding was a live weapon as the police are looking to find where the live round came from.

Baldwin rebukes the fact that he isn’t cooperating but the current issue is logistics as Baldwin states the authorities in New Mexico need to go through New York law enforcement to gain access to his phone. “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” he said. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone,” Baldwin said, “that’s bullshit, that’s a lie.”

In the search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, investigators are looking for access to videos, calls, text messages, and photos, and any information regarding the Rust film production.