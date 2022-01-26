AGC Studios Makes Sales & Distribution Hires

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is expanding its sales and distribution team with the hiring of Diane Ferrandez as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution.

Ferrandez mostly recently held a senior position at London-based sales company Rocket Science, working on projects including Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Todd Haynes’ May December, and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future. She started her career working for Paris-based sales outfit Wide Management, which followed stints at production and distribution companies Cohen Media, Playtime and SND.

Separately, the company has also hired Sara Ghorra as Manager of Worldwide Sales and Distribution, as well as Emma Beedenbender as Executive Assistant to AGC’s President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution Crystal Bourbeau.

Ghorra arrives from Middle East distribution company Empire Entertainment. AGC has strong ties to the Middle East, including receiving investment from Image Nation in 2018 and recently shooting the $140M action pic Desert Warrior in Saudi Arabia.

“I am thrilled to build such a dynamic team with Diane, Sara and Emma. Diane’s multicultural background and breadth of sales expertise positions her perfectly as we continue to strengthen our sales and distribution initiatives across the globe,” commented Crystal Bourbeau. “Sara brings a wealth of knowledge with her distribution background with the studios, and as an Arabic language speaker, her insight into the Middle East will pair extremely well with our partnerships and expanding initiatives in the territory.”