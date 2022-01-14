AFI Awards Sets New Date For Luncheon Postponed Amid Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED, 4:15 PM: The American Film Institute has set a date for its AFI Awards Luncheon, which had been postponed during Christmas Week as the Omicron variant began surging. The reception now is set for Friday, March 11, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The event originally was set for January 7.

PREVIOUSLY, December 20: The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today that the AFI Awards luncheon is postponed. The Luncheon was scheduled to take place on Friday, January 7, but due to concerns over the rising cases of Covid, AFI will reschedule the event for a later date.

“The goal of AFI Awards is to bring together the creative community at a private event founded in hugs and handshakes,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “Because that goal is not achievable at this time, we will be postponing the event until we can properly celebrate the artists in a manner worthy of the gifts they have given the world.”

AFI Awards honorees include 10 outstanding films and 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. Additional honorees were selected in a category for “Special Awards,” designated for works of excellence that fall outside of the Institute’s criteria of American film and television.

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

Hacks

Maid

Mare of Easton

Reservation Dogs

Schmigadoon!

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Underground Railroad

Wanda Vision

The White Lotus

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

Belfast

Squid Game

Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)