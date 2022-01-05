A+E Studios/Ananey’s Israeli Supernatural Thriller Series ‘The Malevolent Bride’ Sets Cast And Commences Production

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Studios/Ananey Studios’ supernatural thriller series The Malevolent Bride has set cast and commenced production in Israel, with Valley of Tears’ Tom Avni and Her Dance’s Lioz Levy playing the leads.

The show from Our Boys creator and Fauda writer Noah Stollman will air on Israel’s KAN 11 later this year, with A+E taking distribution rights in the rest of the world. The Malevolent Bride is the first co-production between A+E and Israeli studio Ananey.

Joining Avni and Levy are Maya Wertheimer (Shababnikim), Hisham Suliman (Fauda), Dar Zuzovsky (The Greenhouse), Esti Zakheim (The Commune), Shai Avivi (Pillars of Smoke), Lir Katz (Shababnikim), Adi Gilat (The Arbitrator) and Elisha Banai (Fullmoon).

The eight-part modern supernatural thriller, which commences production this week, follows the hunt for a vengeful spirit terrorizing an unsuspecting Hasidic community in present-day Jerusalem. A pair of unlikely demon-hunters – Hasidic psychologist Malki Price (Levy) and agnostic young physicist Dov Be’er (Avni) – join forces to uncover the secret behind the malevolent spirit’s origins.

The Malevolent Bride is created, written and executive produced by Stollman, Avigail Ben-Dor Niv and Oded Davidoff, who also serves as director. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers for A+E Studios.

Lenore Entertainment Group’s Adam Berkowitz brokered the deal between A+E Studios and Ananey and also serves as executive producer.