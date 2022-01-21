You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Billy Ray & Adam McKay Team For 'J6' Movie About Assault On U.S. Capitol
Read the full story

Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Because Of Covid-19 Exposures

Adele
Adele Simon Emmett

Adele has indefinitely postponed her planned residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, blaming an outbreak of Covid-19 among her team and crew.

She made the announcement in a teary Twitter video Thursday. The shows, called “A Weekend with Adele,” were sold out and expected to be the most lucrative residency in Las Vegas history.

“I’m so sorry,” the singer said in a video posted to Twitter today. “My show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

She added, “It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said, tearing up. “I’m gutted, I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

The show was scheduled to start Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 24 shows of the residency were planned for Friday and Saturday nights through mid-April. Each show was reportedly bringing Adele nearly $700,000. The show has generated around $2 million in ticket sales, and scalpers were asking as much as $5,000 for packages.

Adele’s fourth studio album 30 debuted at the top of the charts in November.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad