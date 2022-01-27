You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Sundance: Apple Lands Cooper Raiff-Directed ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ In $15M World Rights Deal
ACE Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Dune’, ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ Make The Cut

ACE Eddie Awards Nominations 2022
American Cinema Editors

The American Cinema Editors has spliced together the nominees for its 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards.

The editors behind Belfast, Dune, King Richard, No Time to Die and The Power of the Dog will compete for Best Edited Dramatic Feature Film. Up for Comedy Feature are Cruella, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza and tick, tick…BOOM! The Animated Feature race will be among Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon
and Sing 2.

Vying in the Documentary Feature competition are Flee, The Rescue, Summer of Soul, Val and The Velvet Underground. See the full list of the Eddie Award nominations below.

American Cinema Editors

Trophies will be presented during the guild’s awards ceremony on March 5 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The half-capacity show originally was set for February 26.

A highlight on the TV side is Kevin Can F**k Himself, which will wrap with the upcoming second season on AMC. The dark comedy series went 3-for-3 in Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series, nabbing all the noms in the category for different editors.

ACE said earlier that the Sundance Institute will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award and film editors
Lillian E. Benson and Richard Chew are set for Career Achievement Awards.

Here are the nominees for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune
Joe Walker, ACE

King Richard
Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die
Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Cruella
Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up
Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick…BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto
Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca
Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon
Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2
Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Flee
Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
Joshua L. Pearson

Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”
Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”
Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”
Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”
Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”
Kenneth LaMere ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”
Ivan Victor, ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”
Daniel Schalk, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”
Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno
Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”
Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE
Hacks “1.69 Million”
Susan Vaill, ACE
Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”
A.J. Catoline, ACE
Ted Lasso “Rainbow”
Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”
Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov
Lupin “Chapter 1”
Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez
Squid Game “Gganbu”
Nam Na-young
Succession “All the Bells Say”
Ken Eluto, ACE
Succession “Chiantishire”
Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)

Kate
Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE
Lupe
Shiran Carolyn Amir
Oslo
Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick “First Bottle”
Douglas Crise, ACE
Mare of Easttown “Fathers”
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo
Mare of Easttown “Illusions”
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
The White Lotus “Departures”
John M. Valerio, ACE
The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”
Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”
Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”
Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE
Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”
Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”
Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE
Bo Burnham: Inside
Bo Burnham
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”
Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

Bob’s Burgers “Vampire Disco Death Dance”
Jeremy Reuben
Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”
Lee Harting, ACE
What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”
Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher

