ACE Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Dune’, ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ Make The Cut

The American Cinema Editors has spliced together the nominees for its 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards.
The editors behind Belfast, Dune, King Richard, No Time to Die and The Power of the Dog will compete for Best Edited Dramatic Feature Film. Up for Comedy Feature are Cruella, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza and tick, tick…BOOM! The Animated Feature race will be among Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon
and Sing 2.
Vying in the Documentary Feature competition are Flee, The Rescue, Summer of Soul, Val and The Velvet Underground. See the full list of the Eddie Award nominations below.
Trophies will be presented during the guild’s awards ceremony on March 5 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The half-capacity show originally was set for February 26.
A highlight on the TV side is Kevin Can F**k Himself, which will wrap with the upcoming second season on AMC. The dark comedy series went 3-for-3 in Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series, nabbing all the noms in the category for different editors.
ACE said earlier that the Sundance Institute will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award and film editors
Lillian E. Benson and Richard Chew are set for Career Achievement Awards.
Here are the nominees for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE
Dune
Joe Walker, ACE
King Richard
Pamela Martin, ACE
No Time to Die
Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE
The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Cruella
Tatiana S. Riegel ACE
Don’t Look Up
Hank Corwin, ACE
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Andrew Weisblum, ACE
Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen
tick, tick…BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Encanto
Jeremy Milton, ACE
Luca
Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Greg Levitan
Raya and the Last Dragon
Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein
Sing 2
Gregory Perler, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Flee
Janus Billeskov Jansen
The Rescue
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
Joshua L. Pearson
Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”
Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”
Sam Blair
Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”
Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens
The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”
Jabez Olssen
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”
Kenneth LaMere ACE
Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”
Ivan Victor, ACE
Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”
Daniel Schalk, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”
Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno
Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”
Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE
Hacks “1.69 Million”
Susan Vaill, ACE
Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”
A.J. Catoline, ACE
Ted Lasso “Rainbow”
Melissa McCoy, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”
Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov
Lupin “Chapter 1”
Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez
Squid Game “Gganbu”
Nam Na-young
Succession “All the Bells Say”
Ken Eluto, ACE
Succession “Chiantishire”
Jane Rizzo
BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)
Kate
Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE
Lupe
Shiran Carolyn Amir
Oslo
Jay Rabinowitz, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick “First Bottle”
Douglas Crise, ACE
Mare of Easttown “Fathers”
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo
Mare of Easttown “Illusions”
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
The White Lotus “Departures”
John M. Valerio, ACE
The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”
Heather Persons
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”
Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”
Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE
Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”
Nova Taylor, Sean Gill
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”
Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE
Bo Burnham: Inside
Bo Burnham
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”
Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)
Bob’s Burgers “Vampire Disco Death Dance”
Jeremy Reuben
Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”
Lee Harting, ACE
What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”
Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher
