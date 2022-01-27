ACE Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Dune’, ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ Make The Cut

The American Cinema Editors has spliced together the nominees for its 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards.

The editors behind Belfast, Dune, King Richard, No Time to Die and The Power of the Dog will compete for Best Edited Dramatic Feature Film. Up for Comedy Feature are Cruella, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza and tick, tick…BOOM! The Animated Feature race will be among Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon

and Sing 2.

Vying in the Documentary Feature competition are Flee, The Rescue, Summer of Soul, Val and The Velvet Underground. See the full list of the Eddie Award nominations below.

American Cinema Editors

Trophies will be presented during the guild’s awards ceremony on March 5 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The half-capacity show originally was set for February 26.

A highlight on the TV side is Kevin Can F**k Himself, which will wrap with the upcoming second season on AMC. The dark comedy series went 3-for-3 in Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series, nabbing all the noms in the category for different editors.

ACE said earlier that the Sundance Institute will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award and film editors

Lillian E. Benson and Richard Chew are set for Career Achievement Awards.

Here are the nominees for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Belfast

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune

Joe Walker, ACE

King Richard

Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die

Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog

Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Cruella

Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up

Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza

Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick…BOOM!

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto

Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca

Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon

Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2

Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Flee

Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised

Joshua L. Pearson

Val

Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”

Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”

Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”

Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”

Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”

Kenneth LaMere ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”

Ivan Victor, ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”

Daniel Schalk, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”

Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno

Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”

Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE

Hacks “1.69 Million”

Susan Vaill, ACE

Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”

A.J. Catoline, ACE

Ted Lasso “Rainbow”

Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Euphoria “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

Lupin “Chapter 1”

Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez

Squid Game “Gganbu”

Nam Na-young

Succession “All the Bells Say”

Ken Eluto, ACE

Succession “Chiantishire”

Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)

Kate

Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE

Lupe

Shiran Carolyn Amir

Oslo

Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick “First Bottle”

Douglas Crise, ACE

Mare of Easttown “Fathers”

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo

Mare of Easttown “Illusions”

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

The White Lotus “Departures”

John M. Valerio, ACE

The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”

Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”

Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”

Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE

Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”

Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”

Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE

Bo Burnham: Inside

Bo Burnham

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”

Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

Bob’s Burgers “Vampire Disco Death Dance”

Jeremy Reuben

Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”

Lee Harting, ACE

What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”

Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher