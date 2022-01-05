American Cinema Editors Sets New Date & Venue For Reduced-Capacity ACE Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors today revealed that the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in film and television, will be pushed from February 26 to March 5—taking place at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, with an after-party to be held at the nearby Clifton’s Republic. The event will take place at 50% capacity, amid the surge in Covid in California and beyond, with strict health and safety protocols in place.

ACE Eddie nominations will be announced on January 27—in the categories of Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic), Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy), Best Edited Animated Feature Film, Best Edited Animated Series, Best Edited Documentary (Feature), Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical), Best Editing of a Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special, Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series, Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series, Best Edited Drama Series, Best Edited Limited Series, Best Edited Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical) and Best Edited Non-Scripted Series, and for the Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing—with three honorary awards including the organization’s Career Achievement tributes to be announced in the coming weeks.

Eligibility dates remaining the same. (Television must have aired between Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2021 to quality; films, released between March 1 – Dec. 31, 2021). Submissions are open now through January 10. (The updated voting timeline can be found below.)

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Theater at the ACE Hotel for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, with added safety precautions due to the recent spike of COVID numbers. We are planning for a 50% capacity in-person event, as the safety of all attendees is of the utmost importance to us,” said ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick. “We are monitoring the situation and should we deem it necessary, we are prepared to make the Eddies completely virtual this year. We are also working alongside our counterparts at the Art Directors Guild to avoid any overlap in our ceremonies.”

American Cinema Editors is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. In addition to the ACE Eddies, the organization produces annual events including the international editing festival EditFest and Invisible Art/Visible Artists—an annual panel bringing together Oscar-nominated editors. It also publishes CinemaEditor, a quarterly magazine highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.

Here are the updated key dates for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards:

December 15: Submissions open

January 10: Submissions close

January 18: Nomination ballots sent

January 24: Nomination ballots due

January 27: Nominations announced

January 31: Final ballots sent

February 4: Deadline for advertising

February 7-14: Online blue ribbon virtual screenings

February 14: Final ballots closed

March 5: 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards