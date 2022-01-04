You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Gathers More Than 6 Million Viewers, Bests CBS & NBC Celebrations

ABC's New Year's Rockin Eve
ABC

ABC brought in 2022 leading the way on Friday with its annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest countdown. Per ABC, the special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy drew in 6.8 million total viewers and earned a 1.9 rating the 18-49 demo.

The latest iteration of the New Year celebration was slightly down from the previous year, but bested both CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville and NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live events. In the final hour of primetime, Part 2 of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve peaked with 8.8 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating.

New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville, which marked CBS’ first year of NYE programming, followed ABC’s coverage earning  4.8 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating across primetime and late night.

Falling just slightly behind CBS was Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, which brought in 4.4 million viewers. Per NBC, its celebration marked the network’s best NYE coverage in the 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. window since 2014.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad