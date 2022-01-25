‘Abbott Elementary’ Becomes First ABC Comedy Premiere To Quadruple Ratings In MP35

Freshman Abbott Elementary is truly the head of the class at ABC, with its debut marking the network’s first comedy premiere to quadruple ratings since its original airing.

Created, written and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary debuted back in December to earn a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.79 million viewers, per fast affiliates. However, after 35 days of viewing across ABC’s linear and digital platforms, the series premiere shot up 300% in the demo for a 2.4 rating and 7.1 million total viewers. Per ABC, Abbott’s opening marked the largest percentage growth from L+SD to MP35 for any new comedy premiere. ABC started tracking MP35 performance in September 2017.

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The series also features Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

A new addition to Tuesday’s primetime slate, Abbott Elementary has been a consistent performer for ABC. The series topped its hour upon its debut and maintained its demo rating every week, save for the most recent telecast. Since its premiere, Abbott Elementary has bested FBI: International on CBS and Our Kind of People on Fox in primetime. Abbott Elementary returns tonight with a new episode.

Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Randall Einhorn. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn.