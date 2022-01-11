AARP The Magazine Announces Movies For Grownups Nominees, Including TV & Streaming Categories

AARP announced the nominees for its upcoming Movies for Grownups Awards today which, for the second year now, also includes candidates for TV and streaming “Bests.”

Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Being the Ricardos are contending in the Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the awards.

The complete list of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, and Being the Ricardos

Best Actress: Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Halle Berry (Bruised), Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable), Helen Mirren (The Duke)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Jim Broadbent (The Duke)

Best Supporting Actress: Judi Dench (Belfast), Marlee Matlin (CODA), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) and Rita Moreno (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Jared Leto (House of Gucci), Timothy Spall (Spencer), David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley)

Best Director: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Screenwriter: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Tony Kushner (West Side Story)

Best Actress (TV/Streaming): Jean Smart (Hacks), Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Sandra Oh (The Chair), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Andie MacDowell (MAID)

Best Actor (TV/Streaming): Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Ewan McGregor (Halston), Billy Porter (Pose), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best TV Series: Hacks, Ted Lasso, The Chair, The Crown, Succession

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: Mare of Easttown, Halston, The Underground Railroad, MAID, Nine Perfect Strangers

Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall, Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, West Side Story

Best Intergenerational: C’mon, C’mon, Belfast, The Tender Bar, King Richard, CODA

Best Buddy Picture: Queen Bees, Off the Rails, 12 Mighty Orphans, Finch, The Harder They Fall

Best Time Capsule: Spencer, Licorice Pizza, Belfast, Being the Ricardos, West Side Story

Best Grownup Love Story: 23 Walks, Belfast, The Duke, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Cyrano

Best Documentary: Julia, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), My Name is Pauli Murray, The Beatles: Get Back, Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Best Foreign Film or Best International Film: Sheep Without A Shepherd (China), There Is No Evil (Iran/Germany), Hand of God (Italy), Drive My Car (Japan), Two of Us (France)