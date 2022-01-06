Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Calls MVP Voter “An Absolute Bum” For Considering His Vaccination Status

Aaron Rodgers had an answer today on a most valuable player voter, and he didn’t state it in the form of a question.

The former Jeopardy! host and current Green Bay Packers quarterback called out Chicago-area radio interviewer/newsletter editor Hub Arkush, who refused to vote for Rodgers as NFL MVP because he’s unvaccinated.

Rodgers said during a Wednesday press conference that Arkush’s controversial stance made him an “absolute bum.”

The AP has presented an award recognizing the NFL’s top player since the 1957 season. Arkush is one of 50 people the Associated Press allows to vote for league MVP. Arkush said he didn’t vote for Rodgers because the quarterback is a “bad guy” and one of the “biggest jerks in football.”