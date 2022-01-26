AACTA International Awards Winners: ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Scoops Best Film – Full List

Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog"

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has announced winners of the 11th AACTA International Awards, with Netflix’s The Power Of The Dog scoring three trophies. (Scroll down for the full list of laureates.)

The Jane Campion-directed western took prizes for Best Film, Best Lead Actor in Film (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Best Supporting Actor for Australia’s own Kodi Smit-Mcphee.

Aaron Sorkin’s Amazon Studios’ biopic Being The Ricardos won two AACTAs, for Lead Actress Nicole Kidman and for Sorkin’s screenplay. This is Kidman’s 7th AACTA.

Coming into the awards, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast led the pack of nominees, converting one to a win for Judi Dench’s Supporting Actress turn.

Last year, AACTA extended the awards to include global TV, giving Best Drama Series to Succession this year while The White Lotus was voted Best Comedy Series. Murray Bartlett took the prize for Best Lead Actor in a Series for his performance as Armond.

Said Bartlett, “I am thrilled and honored to be celebrated in Australia, my home, by Australians who feel like family to me and by the Australian film and TV industry that inspired me my whole life and continues to inspire me. Thank you, it’s a very meaningful recognition for me.”

Kate Winslet won the AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in a Series for her portrayal of Mare Sheehan in Mare Of Easttown. She previously won an AACTA for 2015’s The Dressmaker.

Said Winslet, “I have always felt so supported by AACTA, I feel sometimes a bit like an honorary Australian because you have acknowledged me before now and it always means a huge amount to be included, to be brought into your film and television community in this way means a lot. I have such admiration for the skill of actors and filmmakers in Australia, so thank you.”

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella commented, “After another challenging year for our industry, it’s fantastic that we’re able to honor the films and TV shows that have kept us entertained at a time we’ve needed it most. The caliber of nominees is outstanding, and we are overjoyed by the Australian representation across both film and TV. We wish this year’s winners and nominees all of the best throughout the 2022 Award season and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

FILM

BEST FILM

THE POWER OF THE DOG

LEAD ACTOR

Benedict Cumberbatch – THE POWER OF THE DOG

LEAD ACTRESS

Nicole Kidman – BEING THE RICARDOS

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kodi Smit-McPhee – THE POWER OF THE DOG

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Judi Dench – BELFAST

BEST DIRECTOR

DUNE – Denis Villeneuve

BEST SCREENPLAY

BEING THE RICARDOS – Aaron Sorkin

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

SUCCESSION

BEST COMEDY SERIES

THE WHITE LOTUS

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES

Murray Bartlett – THE WHITE LOTUS

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES

Kate Winslet – MARE OF EASTTOWN