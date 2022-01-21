‘A Very British Scandal’ Producer Blueprint Television Signs ‘Poldark’ Exec Karen Thrussell

A Very British Scandal producer Blueprint Television has hired Poldark exec Karen Thrussell as Head of Television.

Thrussell also exec produced a number of Sarah Phelps’ BBC One Agatha Christie adaptations including And Then There Were None, Ordeal By Innocence and Witness for the Prosecution.

She will oversee the Sony-backed outfit’s development and production of all TV series, having most recently been behind BBC One/Amazon Christmas hit A Very British Scandal and 2018’s double-BAFTA-winning A Very English Scandal.

She replaces Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who left in 2019 to launch his own ITV Studios-backed label Happy Prince.

Thrussell said: “Blueprint Pictures work with some of the greatest talent from around the globe and produce beautiful, top quality film and TV so the opportunity of joining the team seemed too good to miss.”

Blueprint Television is sister company to Blueprint Pictures, which is run by Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin.

They said: “Karen is a hugely talented executive producer and we feel very lucky to be working with her.”