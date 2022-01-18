Pulitzer-Winning ‘A Strange Loop’ Sets Broadway Cast, Opening Date

The Broadway premiere of Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-Prize winning musical A Strange Loop will begin previews at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre on Wednesday, April 6, with an opening night set for Tuesday, April 26, producers announced today.

The cast, also announced, will feature Jaquel Spivey, a recent graduate of Pittsburgh’s Point Park University, in his Broadway debut in the central role of Usher. He’ll join original Off Broadway cast members Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison , and Jason Veasey.

Directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop centers on Usher, described as “a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer…Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble.”

The musical made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in May 2019, and was subsequently staged at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington D.C. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the musical.

Set design is by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

A Strange Loop will be produced on Broadway by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.