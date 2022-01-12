A. Smith & Co. Productions Ups Eli Baldrige To SVP Development

EXCLUSIVE: Leading reality producer A. Smith & Co. has promoted Emmy-winning producer and series developer Eli Baldrige to senior vice president of development. In his expanded role, Baldrige will manage the development team and oversee all development across the entire company.

Baldrige has served as vice president of development at A. Smith & Co. Productions for the past three years. During that time, he developed programming including Welcome to Plathville (TLC), Pharrell Williams’ Voices of Fire, and Canine Intervention (Netflix), in addition to unannounced projects coming later this year.

“Promoting Eli Baldrige to SVP of Development is incredibly exciting for us at A. Smith & Co. Productions as we continue to reach and elevate our team and our content,” said A. Smith & Co. Productions CEO Caroline Baumgard. “His propensity for storytelling and purposeful entertainment, and ability to think beyond the ordinary makes him the ideal executive to lead our genre-spanning development slate and we can’t wait to see where he takes the development team from here.”

Prior to joining A. Smith & Co., Baldrige produced hundreds of hours of highly-rated unscripted content including ESPN’s Sport Science and The Weather Channel’s Brainstorm, where he served as the showrunner. He has also produced several award-winning feature documentaries, including Citizen Soldier and Apache Warrior.

“At A. Smith & Co. Productions, the sky is truly the limit,” said Baldrige. “I’m incredibly thankful to get the opportunity to spearhead development and be at the cutting edge of content creation. No idea is too big or too out-of-the-box for the A. Smith & Co. team, and I’m looking forward to developing more of what the company does best – creating top-of-the-line, groundbreaking series where quality is at the forefront.”

A. Smith & Co. is behind such unscripted programming as Hell’s Kitchen (Fox), American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Welcome to Plathville (TLC), American Ninja Warrior Junior (Peacock), Season two of Floor is Lava (Netflix), The Titan Games (NBC), Mental Samurai (Fox), Ellen’s Next Great Designer (HBO Max), Voices of Fire (Netflix), American Gangster: Trap Queens (BET+), Unsung (TV One), among others.