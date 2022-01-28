‘A Million Little Things’ & ‘Big Sky’ Return Dates Set On ABC – Watch The Trailers

ABC has set midseason premiere dates for a pair of 10 p.m. drama series. A Million Little Things returns for the second half of its fourth season on Wednesday, February 23, and Big Sky is back for Season 2B on Thursday, February 24.

Watch new trailers for both below.

“A Million Little Things” cast ABC

A Million Little Things, which hit series highs in L+7 lifts this season, revolves around a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. The return episode sees Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) learn some new things about Maggie (Allison Miller) on their road trip to Albany. Eddie (David Giuntoli helps Rome (Rome Howard) in a time of need, and Regina (Christina Moses) sets boundaries with her father. Katherine (Grace Park) reunites with someone from her past.

“Big Sky” ABC

Season 2 of crime thriller Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, where they discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

A Million Little Things and Big Sky are tied with ABC’s The Rookie as the No. 1 gainers in Live+7 Day playback among adults 18-49 on the major networks this season. Both also asre streaming on Hulu.

Created and written by DJ Nash, A Million Little Things also stars Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, Chance Hurstfield and Floriana Lima.

David E. Kelley created Big Sky, which also features Logan Marshall-Green, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic and Janina Gavankar.\

Here are the midseason trailers for A Million Little Things and Big Sky:



