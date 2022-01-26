’90 Day Fiancé’s Alina Kozhevnikova Fired By TLC Over Old Racist Social Media Posts

TLC has cut ties with 90 Day Fiancé‘s Alina Kozhevnikova, who just joined the reality show last month, over old social media posts that recently resurfaced which mocked different races and religions.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network said in a statement. “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

In a now-deleted 2014 post screenshotted by a Twitter user, the Russian reality star reportedly used the N-word eight times while describing a party she had been invited to in her homeland.

In another, Kozhevnikova posted a picture of herself as a teenager wearing a bandana with a drawn-on beard accompanied by the caption: Yo’ n-word gotta do some gold diggin’,” she wrote, accompanied by the hashtags “#gangsta #mymomwantedason #throwback #homecoming.”

And in another she is seen wearing a traditional Indian garment alongside the caption, “Got married today! Became a 134th wife!”

Before her firing was announced, Kozhevnikova defended herself Monday on Instagram.

“Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am & who I am not. And I know it too [sic] 💖⏳the answers are coming,” she wrote.