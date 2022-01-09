‘9-1-1’: Fox Considers Expanding Procedural Universe

9-1-1 has been an incredibly successful franchise for Fox, with the original series in its fifth season and Lone Star spinoff in its third season. Could we see more incarnations on the network any time soon?

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at the network, told Deadline, “If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.”

Such a move would put it in line with NBC’s Chicago franchise, which includes Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

9-1-1, which premiered in 2018, began its fifth season in September, and 9-1-1: Lone Star launched its third season earlier this month. The series come from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman in series-regular roles. WWE superstar Ronda Rousey recurs.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray and Kristen Reidel also serve as executive producers.

Starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, the Austin, TX-set 9-1-1: Lone Star follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Torres replaced Liv Tyler as co-lead of Season 2 due to circumstances related to family and travel during the pandemic. Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works and Rafael Silva also star.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and showrunner Minear are creators and executive producers. Woodall, Buecker, Rashad Raisani, Gray, Bassett and Lowe also serves as EPs.