‘60 Minutes+’ Streaming Spinoff Canceled After One Season By Paramount Plus

There will be no second season for 60 Minutes+, the streaming version of the CBS News newsmagazine. Paramount+ has canceled the series after one season.

“We are proud of the team at 60 Minutes+ and of the stories they produced, which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time,” Paramount+ said in a statement to Deadline. “Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award. The excellent work that has been done by the 60+ team will continue to be on Paramount+.”

The program featured longer segments and a new team of correspondents, including Laurie Segall, Enrique Acevedo, Seth Doane and Wesley Lowery. They all reported for 60 in 6, the shortform newsmagazine that was featured on the short-lived subscription service Quibi in 2020.

The network is talking to the staffers on the show about other roles, while material already filmed will be placed on other CBS News platforms, according to a spokesperson.

A selling point for Paramount+ has been its offering of news programming, and that will continue, with the CBS News streaming service, CBSN, among its offerings, along with the regular version of 60 Minutes. 60 Minutes+ was designed specifically for the streaming audience and, with its team of younger correspondents, for a younger demographic. Although the network did not give a reason for the cancellation, such programming is more traditionally more expensive to produce.

The show also was the latest venture to expand the 60 Minutes franchise. 60 Minutes II ran from 1999 to 2005, and even a children’s version, 30 Minutes, ran in the late 1970s.

Variety was first to report the cancellation.

