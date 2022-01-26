32nd Annual Gotham Awards Get Date

The 32nd Annual Gotham Awards will take place on November 28, with the 2022 Gotham Week set for September 18-23, The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today.

The Gotham Awards are recognized as one of the leading honors for independent film and television, providing early acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series as they move through awards season, with statuettes doled out in New York City. Like past iterations, the 2022 Gotham Week will consist of a Project Market and assorted Conference programming.

At the 31st Gotham Awards, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on November 29, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Netflix drama The Last Daughter led with four awards, including Best Feature, with Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car winning Best International Feature and Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee claiming Best Documentary. Netflix’s Squid Game, FX’s Reservation Dogs and PBS’ Philly D.A., meanwhile, took home series awards.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute is an organization that looks to celebrate and nurture independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization is led by Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp.

