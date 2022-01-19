USC Scripter Awards Film And TV Nominations Set; Barry Jenkins To Receive Literary Achievement Award

Nominations were revealed Wednesday for the 34th annual USC Libraries Scripter Award, which honors the year’s best film and episodic TV adaptations along with he works on which they are based. Winners will be unveiled at a planned in-person ceremony February 26 at USC’s Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.

On the film side, nominees today included scripts and their source material from the Netflix trio of The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog and Passing, along with Apple/A24’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and Warner Bros’ Dune. In TV, the noms hail from episodes of Hulu’s Dopesick, Netflix’s Maid, HBO Max’s Station Eleven, Disney+’s WandaVision and Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad.

The latter was adapted by Barry Jenkins based on Colson Whitehead’s novel. Jenkins, who won the Scripter in 2017 for his eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Moonlight, will receive the USC Libraries Literary Achievement Award for his contributions to cinematic storytelling at Feburary’s ceremony.

Last year, Chloé Zhao won the Scripter for her Nomadland screenplay, while Scott Frank won in TV for penning The Queen’s Gambit. Both scripts ended up being nominated for the Oscar and the Emmy, respectively.

Here’s the full list of this year’s nominees, culled from a field of 69 film and 42 TV adaptations.

FILM

Dune

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, based on the novel by Frank Herbert

Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures and Ace

The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the novel by Elena Ferrante

Netflix and Europa Editions

Passing

Rebecca Hall, based on the novel by Nella Larsen

Netflix and Serpent’s Tail

The Power of the Dog

Screenwriter Jane Campion and author Thomas Savage

Netflix and Back Bay Books

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Screenwriter Joel Coen and playwright William Shakespeare

Apple Original Films/A24 and Penguin

TELEVISION

Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Danny Strong, based on the nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy

Hulu and Back Bay Books

Maid, “Dollar Store”

Molly Smith Metzler, based on the memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land

Netflix and Hachette Books

Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire”

Patrick Somerville, based on the novel by Emily St. John Mandel

HBO Max and Vintage Books

The Underground Railroad, “Indiana Winter”

Barry Jenkins, based on the novel by Colson Whitehead

Amazon and Anchor Books

WandaVision, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Jac Schaeffer, based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

Disney+ and Marvel Comics