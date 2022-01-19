You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Michael Mann & Meg Gardiner Novel ‘Heat 2’ Gets Pub Date, Will Detail Lives Of Characters Before & After 1995 Classic
Read the full story

USC Scripter Awards Film And TV Nominations Set; Barry Jenkins To Receive Literary Achievement Award

USC Scripter Award

Nominations were revealed Wednesday for the 34th annual USC Libraries Scripter Award, which honors the year’s best film and episodic TV adaptations along with he works on which they are based. Winners will be unveiled at a planned in-person ceremony February 26 at USC’s Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.

On the film side, nominees today included scripts and their source material from the Netflix trio of The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog and Passing, along with Apple/A24’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and Warner Bros’ Dune. In TV, the noms hail from episodes of Hulu’s Dopesick, Netflix’s Maid, HBO Max’s Station Eleven, Disney+’s WandaVision and Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad.

Related Story

Deadline's Read The Screenplay Series - Click To Launch

The latter was adapted by Barry Jenkins based on Colson Whitehead’s novel. Jenkins, who won the Scripter in 2017 for his eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Moonlight, will receive the USC Libraries Literary Achievement Award for his contributions to cinematic storytelling at Feburary’s ceremony.

Last year, Chloé Zhao won the Scripter for her Nomadland screenplay, while Scott Frank won in TV for penning The Queen’s Gambit. Both scripts ended up being nominated for the Oscar and the Emmy, respectively.

Here’s the full list of this year’s nominees, culled from a field of 69 film and 42 TV adaptations.

FILM

Dune
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, based on the novel by Frank Herbert
Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures and Ace

The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the novel by Elena Ferrante
Netflix and Europa Editions

Passing
Rebecca Hall, based on the novel by Nella Larsen
Netflix and Serpent’s Tail

The Power of the Dog
Screenwriter Jane Campion and author Thomas Savage
Netflix and Back Bay Books

The Tragedy of Macbeth
Screenwriter Joel Coen and playwright William Shakespeare
Apple Original Films/A24 and Penguin

TELEVISION

Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”
Danny Strong, based on the nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy
Hulu and Back Bay Books

Maid, “Dollar Store”
Molly Smith Metzler, based on the memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land
Netflix and Hachette Books

Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire”
Patrick Somerville, based on the novel by Emily St. John Mandel
HBO Max and Vintage Books

The Underground Railroad, “Indiana Winter”
Barry Jenkins, based on the novel by Colson Whitehead
Amazon and Anchor Books

WandaVision, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”
Jac Schaeffer, based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby
Disney+ and Marvel Comics

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad