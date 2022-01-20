Oscars: Academy Reveals List Of Films Eligible For 2022 Best Picture Race With Shorter Eligibility Period

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday revealed the 276 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 94rd Oscars, which are set to air live March 27 on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The number is 90 fewer than last year’s 366, but this year’s eligibility period was only 10 months.

To be eligible for Best Picture consideration, films must have submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry as part of the submission requirements. Nominations voting begins January 27 and concludes on February 1. The Oscar nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, February 8.

Today’s news comes about a month after the Academy released its shortlists in the International Film, Documentary Feature, Original Score, Original Song, Makeup & Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Sound and the Live-Action, Documentary and Animated Shorts categories.

Here is the full list of films eligible for Best Picture at the 94rd annual Academy Awards, in alphabetical order:

The Addams Family 2

Ageless Love

Ailey

All Light, Everywhere

American Night

American Underdog

Annette

Antlers

The Ape Star

Army Of The Dead

Ascension

Attica

Back To The Outback

Becoming Cousteau

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Belle

Benedetta

Bergman Island

Best Sellers

The Beta Test

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little

Blurry

Black Widow

Blue Bayou

Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People

Boogie

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

Bring Your Own Brigade

Bruised

Candyman

The Card Counter

Censor

Cinderella

Clifford The Big Red Dog

C’mon C’mon

Coda

Coming 2 America

Compartment No. 6

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Convergence: Courage In A Crisis

A Cop Movie

The Courier

A Crime On The Bayou

Cruella

Cry Macho

Cryptozoo

Cusp

Cyrano

Dear Evan Hansen

Don’t Look Up

Dream Horse

Drive My Car

The Dry

The Duke

Dune

East Of The Mountains

El Planeta

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain

Encanto

Encounter

Eternals

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

F9: The Fast Saga

Fathom

Faya Dayi

Ferguson Rises

Fever Dream

Final Account

Finch

Finding You

First Date

The First Wave

Fix

Flag Day

Flee

The Forever Purge

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Found

Four Good Days

Francesco

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Godzilla Vs. Kong

The Good Boss

The Grave

The Green Knight

The Guilty

Halloween Kills

The Hand Of God

Hard Luck Love Song

The Harder They Fall

Harper

Here Today

A Hero

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Holler

Homeroom

House Of Gucci

The Humans

I’m Your Man

In The Earth

In The Heights

In The Same Breath

India Sweets And Spices

Introducing, Selma Blair

Jai Bhim

Jockey

Joe Bell

John And The Hole

Josee, The Tiger And The Fish

A Journal For Jordan

Julia

Jungle Cruise

The Killing Of Kenneth

Chamberlain

The Killing Of Two Lovers

King Richard

The King’s Man

Lamb

Language Lessons

Lansky

Last And First Men

The Last Duel

Last Night In Soho

The Laws Of The Universe – The Age Of Elohim

Les Nôtres

Licorice Pizza

Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times Of Ben Fong-Torres

Lily Topples The World

Limbo

The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52

The Lost Daughter

The Lost Leonardo

Love Is Love Is Love

Luca

Malignant

The Many Saints Of Newark

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Mass

The Matrix Resurrections

Mayday

Memoria

Minamata

Misha And The Wolves

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Moffie

Mogul Mowgli

Mortal Kombat

Mother/Android

Mothering Sunday

Munich – The Edge Of War

The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses

My Name Is Pauli Murray

My Sunny Maad

Naked Singularity

National Champions

The Night House

Nightmare Alley

Nine Days

No Man Of God

No Ordinary Man

No Sudden Move

No Time To Die

Nobody

The Novice

The Nowhere Inn

Old

Old Henry

Operation Mincemeat

Operation Varsity Blues

Paper Spiders

Parallel Mothers

Passing

Paw Patrol The Movie

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Petite Maman

Pig

Plan B

Pompo The Cinephile

Poupelle Of Chimney Town

The Power Of The Dog

Pray Away

Prayers For The Stolen

Prisoners Of The Ghostland

Procession

Profile

The Protégé

Qazaq History Of The Golden

Man

Queenpins

Quiet Explosions: Healing The Brain

A Quiet Place Part Ii

The Race To Save The World

Raya And The Last Dragon

The Real Charlie Chaplin

Rebel Hearts

Red Notice

Red Rocket

Reminiscence

The Rescue

Respect

Riders Of Justice

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Sabaya

Senior Moment

7 Prisoners

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Shiva Baby

Silencio

Silent Night

Silo

Silver Carnation

Sing 2

Sisters On Track

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

So Late So Soon

Son Of Monarchs

Sophie Jones

The Souvenir Part Ii

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Sparks Brothers

Spencer

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Spine Of Night

Spiral

Spirit Untamed

The Starling

Stillwater

Sugar Daddy

The Suicide Squad

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Summit Of The Gods

Swan Song (Apple Original Films)

Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)

Tango Shalom

The Tender Bar

Test Pattern

This Is The Night

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Titane

Together

Together Together

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

The Tomorrow War

Torn

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Triumph

Truth To Power

12 Mighty Orphans

The Unforgivable

The Unholy

Val

The Velvet Queen

The Velvet Underground

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Vivo

The Wake Of Light

The Water Man

The Way

Werewolves Within

West Side Story

Whirlybird

The White Line

Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America

Wish Dragon

Wolf

Women Is Losers

The Worst Person In The World

Worth

Wrath Of Man

Zola