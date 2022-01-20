Annie Awards Going Virtual Again; Ceremony Moved To March Amid Omicron Surge

The Annie Awards will be virtual for a second consecutive year. The board of ASIFA-Hollywood said today that the live ceremony for its 49th annual trophy show has been canceled and replaced by the livestreamed virtual format.

The show also is moving from its announced February 26 date to March 12 at 7 p.m. PT. The board said the changes are due primarily to the growing concern over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

“When we announced that the Annies would be in-person this year on February 26, the Omicron variant was not even on the horizon,” said Frank Gladstone, ASIFA’s executive director. “But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA’s board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We’ve also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony.”

The free link for the Annies livestream will be available to everyone, and a full recording will be available on the Annie Awards website the following day.

The date change means the Annie Awards will be held the same night as the DGA Awards. But the event vacates a date when three other ceremonies are scheduled: the PGA Awards, NAACP Image Awards and Scripter Awards.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto scored a leading 10 and nine Annie noms, respectively, followed by Pixar’s Luca with eight. See the list of nominees here.