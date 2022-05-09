Skip to main content
2022-23 NBC New Series

Upfronts

Drama

QUANTUM LEAP
STUDIOS: Universal Television
TEAM: Steven Lilien (w, ep), Bryan Wynbrandt (w, ep), Don Bellisario (ep), Deborah Pratt (ep), Martin Gero (ep)
LOGLINE:It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.
CAST: Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander, Nanrisa Lee

