2022-23 NBC New Series

Drama

QUANTUM LEAP

STUDIOS: Universal Television

TEAM: Steven Lilien (w, ep), Bryan Wynbrandt (w, ep), Don Bellisario (ep), Deborah Pratt (ep), Martin Gero (ep)

LOGLINE:It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

CAST: Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander, Nanrisa Lee

