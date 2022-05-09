2022-23 ABC New Series

Drama

AVALON

STUDIOS: A+E Studios/20th Television

TEAM: David E. Kelley (w, ep), Michael Connelly (ep), Dana Calvo (ep, sr), Ross Fineman (ep), Barry Jossen (ep), Tana Jamieson (ep)

LOGLINE: Set in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

CAST: TBA

