Bretman Rock, Bailey Sarian, Mark Rober & MrBeast Among Repeat Winners At 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards – Complete Winners List

Digital creators Bretman Rock, Bailey Sarian, Mark Rober and MrBeast joined Target and MatPat YouTube series The Game Theorists as top winners at tonight’s YouTube Streamy Awards, notching two wins apiece at the celebration of the year’s best online content and creators, which streamed for free via YouTube.
Rock’s series 30 Days With: Bretman Rock earned him the awards for Show of the Year and Unscripted Series, with Sarian recognized in the categories of Beauty and Podcast. Rober dominated Science and Engineering and nabbed one of nine Social Good Awards, with MrBeast taking another, as well as Creator of the Year. Target won awards for Brand of the Year and Branded Series, with The Game Theorists taking a Social Good Award along with one for writing.
This year’s show produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter featured appearances by creators including Rock, Sarian, Rober, MrBeast, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Dream, Jay Shetty, LaurDIY, Markiplier, Quenlin Blackwell, Tai Verdes and ZHC, as well as performances by R&B singer/songwriter Ari Lennox and the Italian rock band Måneskin. It also saw the return of the Streamys Creator Honors, first introduced in 2020, with past Streamys winners recognizing creators whose work has personally resonated with them.
YouTube star Larray served as tonight’s Master of Ceremonies. Check out the full winners list for the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards below.
STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS
Swoop from Bailey Sarian
Amelie Zilber from Jay Shetty
Remi Cruz from LaurDIY
Jeremy Fielding from Mark Rober
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year: MrBeast
Show of the Year: 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
International: Mythpat (India)
Short Form: the cheeky boyos
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator: Bella Poarch
Collaboration: Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus
Crossover: Will Smith
First Person: Yes Theory
Livestreamer: Valkyrae
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series: Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Live Show: Verzuz
Podcast: Dark History
Scripted Series: Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
Unscripted Series: 30 Days with Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated: Ketnipz
Beauty: Bailey Sarian
Comedy: LeendaDong
Commentary: Drew Gooden
Dance: JABBAWOCKEEZ
Documentary: DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME • Jeff Wittek
Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
Food: Nick DiGiovanni
Gaming: Dream
Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike
Kids and Family: The LaBrant Fam
Learning and Education: Veritasium
Lifestyle: Addison Rae
News: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Science and Engineering: Mark Rober
Sports: Deestroying
Technology: Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography: Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton
Editing: Cooking with Lynja – Lynn Davis
Visual and Special Effects: Zach King – Zach King
Writing: The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
Company or Brand
Activision – Call of Duty Endowment
P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT
State Farm – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital • The Game Theorists
Creator
Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man
Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe
Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz
Nonprofit or NGO
Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy
Invisible People – Invisible Stories
NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year: Target
Agency of the Year: Portal A
Brand as Creator: SpongeBob SquarePants
Brand Engagement: Fortnite – 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation
Branded Series: Let’s Target Season 3 – Target
Branded Video: Building a Laser Baby – Amazon Prime Video • Michael Reeves
Creator Product: Happy Dad Hard Seltzer – NELK
Influencer Campaign: Tide Super Bowl 2021: It’s Dirtier Than It Looks – Tide
Social Impact Campaign: Leftovers Roulette – Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation • The Try Guys
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.