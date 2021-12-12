Bretman Rock, Bailey Sarian, Mark Rober & MrBeast Among Repeat Winners At 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards – Complete Winners List

Digital creators Bretman Rock, Bailey Sarian, Mark Rober and MrBeast joined Target and MatPat YouTube series The Game Theorists as top winners at tonight’s YouTube Streamy Awards, notching two wins apiece at the celebration of the year’s best online content and creators, which streamed for free via YouTube.

Rock’s series 30 Days With: Bretman Rock earned him the awards for Show of the Year and Unscripted Series, with Sarian recognized in the categories of Beauty and Podcast. Rober dominated Science and Engineering and nabbed one of nine Social Good Awards, with MrBeast taking another, as well as Creator of the Year. Target won awards for Brand of the Year and Branded Series, with The Game Theorists taking a Social Good Award along with one for writing.

This year’s show produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter featured appearances by creators including Rock, Sarian, Rober, MrBeast, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Dream, Jay Shetty, LaurDIY, Markiplier, Quenlin Blackwell, Tai Verdes and ZHC, as well as performances by R&B singer/songwriter Ari Lennox and the Italian rock band Måneskin. It also saw the return of the Streamys Creator Honors, first introduced in 2020, with past Streamys winners recognizing creators whose work has personally resonated with them.

YouTube star Larray served as tonight’s Master of Ceremonies. Check out the full winners list for the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards below.

STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS



Swoop from Bailey Sarian

Amelie Zilber from Jay Shetty

Remi Cruz from LaurDIY

Jeremy Fielding from Mark Rober

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

Show of the Year: 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

International: Mythpat (India)

Short Form: the cheeky boyos

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator: Bella Poarch

Collaboration: Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus

Crossover: Will Smith

First Person: Yes Theory

Livestreamer: Valkyrae

SHOW AWARDS

Indie Series: Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Live Show: Verzuz

Podcast: Dark History

Scripted Series: Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3

Unscripted Series: 30 Days with Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated: Ketnipz

Beauty: Bailey Sarian

Comedy: LeendaDong

Commentary: Drew Gooden

Dance: JABBAWOCKEEZ

Documentary: DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME • Jeff Wittek

Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Nick DiGiovanni

Gaming: Dream

Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike

Kids and Family: The LaBrant Fam

Learning and Education: Veritasium

Lifestyle: Addison Rae

News: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Science and Engineering: Mark Rober

Sports: Deestroying

Technology: Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography: Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton

Editing: Cooking with Lynja – Lynn Davis

Visual and Special Effects: Zach King – Zach King

Writing: The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

Company or Brand

Activision – Call of Duty Endowment

P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT

State Farm – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital • The Game Theorists

Creator

Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe

Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz

Nonprofit or NGO

Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy

Invisible People – Invisible Stories

NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year: Target

Agency of the Year: Portal A

Brand as Creator: SpongeBob SquarePants

Brand Engagement: Fortnite – 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation

Branded Series: Let’s Target Season 3 – Target

Branded Video: Building a Laser Baby – Amazon Prime Video • Michael Reeves

Creator Product: Happy Dad Hard Seltzer – NELK

Influencer Campaign: Tide Super Bowl 2021: It’s Dirtier Than It Looks – Tide

Social Impact Campaign: Leftovers Roulette – Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation • The Try Guys