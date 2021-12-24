‘Young Sheldon’ Ties With ‘Fantasy Island’ & More To Top Thursday Demo, ‘Ghosts’ Steady Throughout Evening Marathon

Thursday primetime led into Christmas Eve with a five-way tie between Young Sheldon, Fantasy Island, A Very Boy Band Holiday and more earning the night’s highest demo rating.

With primetime programming grinding to a slow halt as networks switch out new episodes and live coverage for repeats and holiday titles, Thursday’s highest rating was a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic. Also tying for the top rating were NBC’s 5 More Sleeps ’till Christmas and ABC’s Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town.

Among the five top-rated programs of Thursday primetime, Young Sheldon brought in the night’s biggest viewership with 3.79 million viewers. Bringing in the second-highest viewers was the first installment of the Ghosts marathon at 8:30 p.m. (0.2, 2.86M).

CBS led into Christmas Eve with five fan-voted episodes of the freshman comedy featuring Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. As the night progressed Ghosts remained steady with 0.2 demo rating per each marathon episode.

Fox’s Thursday slate featured a two-hour holiday-themed episode of Fantasy Island (0.3, 1.95M). NBC peaked with 5 More Sleeps ’till Christmas (0.3, 1.96M), while ABC’s top titles were A Very Boy Band Holiday and Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town. The CW featured Silent Night: A Song for the World (0.1, 0.53M).