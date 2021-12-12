‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ From Paramount+ Makes Lavish Debut In Las Vegas

Pioneer days never looked so good.

The premiere to the Yellowstone prequel 1883 was held Saturday night at the Wynn Resorts Las Vegas, as Studio 101 and Paramount+ showcased their high hopes for the new series in epic style. The first two episodes of the prequel series were screened, following the Dutton family as they embark on the journey west through the Great Plains.

The series bows on Paramount+ on December 19.

AP

101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan introduced the screening, That was followed by an after-party at SW Steakhouse on the property, featuring a custom 1883 light show on the resort’s Lake of Dreams. Throughout the night, a five-piece orchestra played the score of 1883, created by composer Brian Tyler.

Attending the event and starring in the series were Tim McGraw (James Dutton), Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton), Sam Elliott (Shea Brennan), and Billy Bob Thornton (Jim Courtright).

Executives at the Wynn included Bob Bakish (president and CEO of ViacomCBS, incoming CEO of Wynn Resorts Craig Billings, 101 Studios COO David Hutkin, and producers Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Also at the event: Isabel May (Elsa Dutton), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas), Audie Rick (young John Dutton Sr.), Marc Rissmann (Josef), Eric Nelsen (Ennis), James Landry Hébert (Wade), Dawn Olivieri (Claire), Graciela Brancusi (Noemi), Amanda Jaros (Alina) & Martin Sensmeier (Sam).