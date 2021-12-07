Yamiche Alcindor To Join NBC News As Washington Correspondent

Yamiche Alcindor is joining NBC News to cover Joe Biden’s administration, after serving as White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

In a memo to staff, Ken Strickland, senior vice president of the network and Washington bureau chief, wrote that Alcindor also will cover “the impact of federal policies on communities across the country, and issues at the intersection of race, culture and politics.” She will join the bureau in March.

Alcindor will continue to serve as moderator of PBS’ Washington Week. She took on that role last May, succeeding Robert Costa of The Washington Post. Alcindor also has been an NBC News contributor since 2016.

Alcindor became White House correspondent for NewsHour in 2018. She had previously served as a national political reporter at The New York Times and a national reporter at USA Today.

Geoff Bennett recently departed NBC News, where he was White House correspondent, for PBS NewsHour, where he will be chief Washington correspondent and anchor the weekend edition of the show from D.C.

The full memo from Strickland is below:

I am pleased to announce that Yamiche Alcindor will be joining NBC News as a Washington correspondent covering the Biden administration, the impact of federal policies on communities across the country, and issues at the intersection of race, culture and politics.

Yamiche, who will be joining the bureau in March, is already a familiar figure to NBC News and MSNBC viewers. As a network contributor since 2016, she has regularly shared her reporting, insights and analysis across many programs including Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, Morning Joe, Deadline: White House, and Andrea Mitchell Reports.

She joins us from PBS NewsHour where she serves as the White House Correspondent. Last May, she also became the moderator of PBS’ Washington Week. She will continue to serve as the program’s anchor after she joins us.

Prior to PBS NewsHour, Yamiche had a distinguished run as a national political reporter at The New York Times, and a national reporter at USA Today. She is a Society of Professional Journalism Fellow and her work has been recognized with the Radio Television Digital News Association’s John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award, the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage, and the IWMF’s Gwen Ifill Award. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and was named the organization’s Journalist of the Year last year.

Yamiche holds a bachelor’s degree in English, government and African American studies from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in broadcast news and documentary filmmaking from New York University.

Please join me in welcoming Yamiche to our team.

Ken