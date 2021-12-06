Yale Productions Inks Overall Deal With Idiot Savant Pictures’ Anne Clements, Revamps Team With Three New Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Yale Productions has signed producer Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures to an overall deal, Deadline has learned.

Clements’ deal with the company led by partners Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman will see her shepherding the development and production of several new films in the coming year.

Her first feature, Quinceañera—helmed by Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland—won several major awards including the Sundance Film Festival’s coveted Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize, a Humanitas Prize and Film Independent’s John Cassavetes Award for Best Feature. She’s also worked on films including the Lili Taylor drama Paper Spiders and the comedy Stage Mother, starring Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier, along with such series as Fox’s Fantasy Island and Starz’s BMF.

Past projects Clements has produced with Yale Productions include Chick Fight, starring Malin Akerman; Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut, As Sick as They Made Us, starring Dianna Agron, Dustin Hoffman, Simon Helberg, and Candice Bergen; and Mark Neveldine’s Panama, starring Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson. The latter two films are currently in post-production.

“We are beyond excited for this collaboration with Anne. In addition to being an amazing producer, to be able to work with a good friend in this capacity is extra rewarding for us,” said Levine.

“We’ve had such incredible experiences working with Anne on our prior films,” said Beckerman. “We’re so thrilled to be able to formalize what is already an amazing working relationship as our company continues to grow.”

“Yale Productions has a strong track record of supporting filmmakers,” added Clements. “Independent film financing can be brutal. It’s great to find partners you enjoy working with and trust. I’m excited to be on the ground floor as the company expands.”

Yale Productions also announced today that it is revamping its team with the hiring of Doug Brown as Head of Operations, Michael Berchoff as Controller, and Sam Moazami as Coordinator.

Brown is a New York native who previously served as a SFX Makeup Coordinator for Illusion Industries, also working as a production executive at Elijah Wood’s company, Spectrevision. As Yale Productions’ Head of Operations, he will oversee day-to-day company operations in support of all of its projects.

Berchoff began his career working for an international brokerage firm, specializing in financial analytics, accounting, and business operations. He will be transitioning into the film industry to oversee Yale Productions’ financials, as well as post-production accounting.

Moazami is a Columbia University graduate, and former Executive Assistant to Scott Rudin. He will support Yale’s new operations team.

The Yale Productions team recently partnered with Katie Holmes to launch the production company, Lafayette Pictures, which has thus far produced two films: Alone Together (previously titled The Untitled Katie Holmes Project) and Rare Objects. Other recent titles released by the New York based production company include Rogue Hostage, starring Tyrese Gibson and John Malkovich; Netflix’s Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Toni Colette; Separation, with Rupert Friend, Brian Cox and Madeline Brewer; and the thriller Becky, with Lulu Wilson and Kevin James.

Clements’ deal with Yale Productions was brokered by Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law.