‘Would I Lie To You’: Aasif Mandvi, Matt Walsh & Sabrina Jalees To Lead The CW Adaptation Of British Format, Celebrity Guests Set

The CW’s adaptation of British panel show Would I Lie To You? has found its lineup.

Evil star Aasif Mandvi is set as host with Veep’s Matt Walsh and Carol’s Second Act’s Sabrina Jalees as team captains.

They will do the job done by Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon with Back and Peep Show star David Mitchell and Not Going Out star Lee Mack on the BBC version.

A litany of guest stars have also been confirmed including Brooke Shields, Amber Ruffin, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Andrea Martin, Julie Klausner, Jordan Klepper, Adam Pally, Chris Gethard, Dulcé Sloan, as well as former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara.

The series sees a team of celebrities try and ascertain truth from fiction with questions and stories.

It will be remade by Ink Master producer Truly Original, which is owned by Banijay, the company that now owns original UK producer Zeppotron, in association with King Size Productions, CBS Studios and Fat Mama Productions.

The Good Wife and The Good Fight exec producers Robert King and Michelle King will exec produce alongside Mandvi and Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Liz Glotzer, Michelle Schiefen and Jim Biederman, who also serves as showrunner.

The British version has run on BBC One for 14 seasons.

“As a person of Indian descent, I couldn’t be happier to finally steal something from the British,” said Mandvi. “As a performer I couldn’t be happier to partner with Robert and Michelle King, Truly Original and the whole creative team to every week host a half hour of pure silliness and joy.”