‘Women Of The Movement’: ABC Series Gets Behind The Scenes Featurette, First Look Photos – TCA

Today at its Winter TCA press conference, ABC unveiled a behind-the-scenes featurette and first look photos for Women of the Movement, starring Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

In the upcoming limited series, Warren portrays Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.

Women of the Movement also stars Tonya Pinkins, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins and Julia McDermott.

Kapital Entertainment is producing the series from creator Marissa Jo Cerar, who also serves as exec producer and showrunner. Aaron Kaplan is exec producing with Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment; Shawn Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith for Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Westbrook; Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Group Inc.; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton for Middleton Media Group; David Clark for Mazo Partners; and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Cerar penned the first episode, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with Tina Mabry, Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons also helming episodes. Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr. was joined as a consultant on the series by Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon and Christopher Benson.

Check out the Women of the Movement featurette above. New character portraits and photos from the series can be found below.

